Renderings released for new Station Casinos resort in Henderson

A rendering for Inspirada Station
A rendering for Inspirada Station(Station Casinos via city of Henderson)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:39 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Renderings have been released for Station Casinos’ new resort that will be constructed in Henderson.

The Henderson City Council last December approved selling a 3.76-acre plot of land in Inspirada to Station Casinos for nearly $2 million. The acquired land is adjacent to a few dozen more acres that is also owned by Station Casinos.

Documents showed that the company planned to build a new resort in Inspirada that will resemble Red Rock and Green Valley Ranch Resorts.

According to documents submitted this week to the Henderson Planning Commission, the new resort, Inspirada Station, will be located northwest of the intersection of Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway.

Plans indicate that Inspirada Station will feature 201 rooms, 58,000 square feet of casino space, three specialty restaurants with outdoor dining, a food hall, four casino bars, a movie theater and a 12-lane bowling alley, among other offerings.

A rendering for Inspirada Station.
According to the documents, should the commission approve the development agreement, construction would begin on or before Oct. 9, 2029. The project will be discussed at the commission’s Nov. 16 meeting.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

