Newborn’s remains found at recycling center in Massachusetts

Work at a recycling center in Massachusetts was stopped after a newborn's remains were found there.(Source: WCVB/CNN)
By WCVB staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Mass. (WCVB) - Officials in southeast Massachusetts said a newborn’s remains were found at a recycling center Thursday morning.

Rochester police said workers stopped production at Zero Waste Solutions in Plymouth County and called 911.

This is the same facility where the body of another baby was recovered in April.

The medical examiner’s office is helping police to investigate.

Regarding the April case, police said the evidence suggests that child’s mother could have ties to Martha’s Vineyard.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

