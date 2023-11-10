Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Most Americans tip 15% or less at dinner, poll says

Money (generic)
Money (generic)(Unsplash)
By CNN and Nathaniel Meyersohn
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:10 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New York (CNN) — How much should you tip? It’s one of life’s great mysteries.

But the majority of Americans say they tip 15% or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.

Fifty-seven percent of US adults surveyed told Pew they tip 15% or less for an average sit-down meal. Twenty-two percent said they leave a 20% tip.

Tip amounts vary by income, age and other factors, the poll found. Young adults are slightly more likely to tip more generously than older Americans, who tend to be more stingy with tips.

Whether Americans actually are tipping more frequently, if not more generously, is difficult to say, according to Pew. There’s no official data on how many businesses rely on tips to compensate their workers, or what share of workers are regularly tipped.

Tipping amounts have also grown over time.

According to a 1922 edition of Emily Post’s etiquette book, the rule was 10% for a meal in a “first class hotel,” with a 25-cent minimum. By the latter part of the 20th century, a typical restaurant tip was 15%.

Tipping 15% to 20% at restaurants became standard because of a cycle of competition among customers, etiquette researchers say. Many people tip to gain social approval or with the expectation of better service. As tip levels increase, other customers start tipping more to avoid any losses in status or risk poorer service.

But few people know what to do. And a changing tipping landscape — with the option to tip now suggested on touch screens at coffee shops, fast-casual restaurant chains, and other new businesses — has made it even harder.

Seventy-two percent of people told Pew that tipping is expected in more places today than it was five years ago. But only about a third said it was extremely or very easy to know whether or how much to tip for different types of services.

“Even as Americans say they’re being asked to tip more often, relatively few have a great deal of confidence about when and how to do so,” Pew said.

The public is more likely to oppose than favor suggested tip amounts on screens. Forty percent of people oppose businesses suggesting tip amounts to their customers on screens.

Americans’ tipping behaviors also vary by business. More than 90% of people say they always or often leave a tip at sit-down restaurants, 78% when getting a haircut, 76% for food delivery and 61% taking a taxi or ride-share.

Relatively few Americans always or often tip when buying a coffee — 25% — or when eating at a fast casual restaurant, such as a Chipotle or Sweetgreen.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Plans announced for getting Strip employees to work during F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Here’s a look at how Strip employees will get to work during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
Police say 1 dead after shooting near downtown Las Vegas
Police say 1 dead after shooting near downtown Las Vegas
George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
Ticket and hotel prices are plunging ahead of F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time...
Sphere reports nearly $100M operating loss at Las Vegas venue in 1st quarter

Latest News

Frank Mazziotti, 44, died in Mexico after moving there for what his family believes was a...
Man who died in Mexico was romance scam victim, family says
FILE - In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely...
Federal judge declines to push back Trump’s classified documents trial but postpones other deadlines
Associated Press reporter Richard Lardner kayaks to Sweetheart Island, off the coast of...
COVID-19 aid thieves bought fancy cars, a Pokemon card — even a private island
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
New Jersey law enforcement officials captured Gregory Yetman, wanted in connection with the...
Fugitive suspect in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol surrenders to police in New Jersey