Forecast Outlook - 11/10/23

High temperatures hold in the mid 60s Friday with some more cloud cover moving in during the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny for Veterans Day weekend with high temperatures holding around 70° in Las Vegas.

Bigger weather changes are on the way next week with showers back in the forecast Wednesday through Friday as we head into F1 weekend.

Right now, the highest rain chances will be on Thursday and Friday next week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.