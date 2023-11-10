Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Forecast Outlook - 11/10/23

Pleasant Veterans Day Forecast
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:58 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High temperatures hold in the mid 60s Friday with some more cloud cover moving in during the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny for Veterans Day weekend with high temperatures holding around 70° in Las Vegas.

Bigger weather changes are on the way next week with showers back in the forecast Wednesday through Friday as we head into F1 weekend.

Right now, the highest rain chances will be on Thursday and Friday next week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Plans announced for getting Strip employees to work during F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Here’s a look at how Strip employees will get to work during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
Police say 1 dead after shooting near downtown Las Vegas
Police say 1 dead after shooting near downtown Las Vegas
George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
Ticket and hotel prices are plunging ahead of F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time...
Sphere reports nearly $100M operating loss at Las Vegas venue in 1st quarter

Latest News

November 9, 2023
Thursday, November 9 EVENING weather update
Thursday, Nov. 9, Las Vegas AM weather update
Thursday, Nov. 9, Las Vegas AM weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 11/10/23
November 8, 2023
Wednesday, November 8 EVENING weather update