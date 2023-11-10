Family raising money for medical expenses of Las Vegas toddler hospitalized after finding discarded gun

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A car wash is being held next weekend to help raise funds to cover medical expenses for a Las Vegas toddler who shot herself after finding a loaded gun on a preschool playground.

Ava, 2, has been in the pediatric ICU at University Medical Center since last Friday. Police say the young girl shot herself after a teen suspect fleeing a separate incident dropped a loaded gun on a daycare playground.

A family friend says doctors have removed Ava’s breathing tube and she is moving in the right direction. The toddler has had several surgeries and is still being monitored for potential blood clots.

Ava could remain in the hospital for the next several months and her family is raising money for her medical expenses.

The family is hosting a car wash on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19 at the OG Stilo parking lot, 235 N. Eastern Avenue. The events will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/baby-ava-family-and-medicaid-experience.

The teen who was arrested in connection with the incident is going to be charged as an adult, according to the Clark County District Attorney’s office.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.