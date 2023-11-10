Culinary Union reaches tentative agreement with Wynn Resorts ahead of strike deadline

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With less than 3 hours until its strike deadline, the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 announced that they reached a tentative agreement for a 5-year labor contract with Wynn Resorts.

In a social media post at 2:26 A.M. Friday morning, the union announced the deal which would cover approximately 5,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas. The announcement came ahead of a 5:00 A.M. deadline for workers to strike. The deal with Wynn comes after the union reached tentative agreements with Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International. All the deals avoid worker strikes ahead of Formula 1 in Las Vegas.

Similar to the deals with Caesars and MGM Resorts, the union said the tentative agreement with Wynn Resorts includes the largest wage reductions in the union’s 88-year history, workload reductions for guest room attendants, mandated daily room cleaning, increased safety protections for workers on-the-job, and expanded technology contract language, among other items.

In a statement, Ted Pappageorge, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union, praised Wynn Resorts for agreeing to the deal:

“After 7 months of negotiations, we are proud to say that this is the best contract and economic package we have ever won for in our 88-year history. Workers have secured significant raises every year for the next five years, preserved our great union health insurance, union pension, and comprehensive union benefits, while gaining historic improvements in housekeeping workload reductions, substantial improvements for workers regarding safety at work, the ability to have a say in how technology impacts our work, and ensuring the union and members can support non-union hospitality workers who seek to join our union. With this new union contract, hospitality workers will be able to provide for their families and thrive in Las Vegas and we applaud Wynn Resorts for agreeing to a great union contract which will ensure workers are protected with the best health care benefits, highest wage increases ever, and union job security. Wynn Resorts has long been a tremendous partner and we are proud to see that workers will enjoy in the success they have helped build. Congratulations to Wynn Resorts workers on your new tentative agreement!”

Wynn Resorts shared this statement following the agreement:

“We strongly believe that only the most talented and empowered employees, working in an environment in which they feel valued and well compensated, can deliver our signature Wynn and Encore guest experiences. Therefore, we are very pleased that we were able to reach an agreement with Culinary Workers Union Local 226 which fulfills our shared goal of providing outstanding benefits and overall compensation to our employees in a work environment that is second to none. Wynn has historically enjoyed a relationship with Unite Here that is based on mutual respect and a shared interest in doing the best we can for those most important to us – our employees. This year has been no exception. We look forward to ratification of our agreement soon, and to providing the legendary service for which our employees are known to the thousands of race fans about join us.”

