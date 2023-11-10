Busy intersection near Las Vegas Strip to see 2-week closure for more F1 projects

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In less than a week, F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix will take over many busy streets like Las Vegas Boulevard, Sands Avenue, Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane.

One prominent intersection, Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane, will undergo a two-week closure to accommodate more projects for F1′s race.

F1 officials received permission to close Harmon and Koval in order to make way for a broadcast booth and pit access.

Starting at midnight Friday, not only will the closure impact drivers, but it will also impact transit riders. Lanes in the area won’t reopen again until the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

“They’re proposing to build a broadcast stand booth area right there at the corner of Harmon and Koval within the county right of way,” Clark County public works director Denis Cederberg said at an October Commission meeting to inform elected officials that F1 received approval to close busy Koval Lane next to the Formula 1 pit building headquarters.

F1 said they will utilize the area to construct a broadcast booth and to allow better access for vendors and suppliers to the company’s pit building.

While F1 gets accommodated with a lengthy closure of Koval Lane just north of Harmon, drivers will be forced to find yet another detour, and those that rely on RTC bus service? Well, they’re simply out of luck

“If you can, try to stay away because save the frustration for another day,” RTC said.

However, some nearby residents who don’t have a choice to stay away are frustrated with the entire F1 project.

“We live right across the street from TopGolf and she works at the Wynn,” a nearby resident said of his wife. “She’s been walking to work for two weeks after working nine hours and walking home.”

The reason why nearby residents along Koval Lane are forced to walk to work is because of the lack of RTC bus service. Route 119, which runs up and down Koval Lane for example, is currently detoured all the way to Paradise Road due to F1.

“What we want to do is ensure that we have reliable service and part of the real challenge that we’ve had with Formula 1 and all the activities there is their changing constantly throughout the day and many days per week and so you know a stop might be available one day and then it’s not the next,” RTC said when asked why they feel that the bus detour is absolutely necessary.

“I don’t know, this is just ridiculous how they’re not doing anything for people who live especially on Koval,” the resident said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.