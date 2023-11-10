Are Black students being disproportionately disciplined in the Clark County School District?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Before Thursday night’s meeting of the CCSD Board of Trustees, parents and community groups also rallied together to demand action. They say CCSD is disproportionately disciplining back students. They stood together before the board meeting and spoke during public commentary hoping trustees will listen, take action, and bring change.

Two moms claimed their children were expelled when the district should have been protecting them. Crystal McLaughlin says for months she reported the daily bullying of her daughter at Palo Verde High School to staff and campus officers but her pleas for help went ignored.

“My daughter called me screaming. I couldn’t even make out what she was saying at the time,” McLaughlin recounted of the day her daughter was attacked. The high school senior was jumped by 10 girls who had been harassing her since last school year.

“I just want justice for my child,” said Karmesha Blaylark Carol whose son also attended Palo Verde High School until he was attacked.

“Four boys attacked him as a result of trying to assist another student when no police officers, no staff was around to assist,” Blaylark Carol explained. Both mothers say though their children were victims, they were lumped in with their attackers and expelled. They believe it is because of their race.

“They brushed them all off as attackers,” Blaylark Carol contended.

“This is most definitely a racist incident,” argued Dr. Kyle Rodgers, a former teacher with CCSD. Rodgers says black students are disciplined disproportionately.

“I believe about 16% of their students are black but about...40 percent of their expulsions are black students. This is something that has not gotten better over the years,” Rodgers reported.

CCSD’s own numbers show the disparity in discipline for Black students. The most recent numbers were shared by the district in September. They report 1,434 students expelled last school year. The rates of Black student expulsion was significantly higher than any other race and seven times higher than the district’s target.

No Racism in Schools 1865 and the Southern Nevada Black Educators Initiative are demanding a comprehensive revision of CCSD’s expulsion process and an investigation into Palo Verde high school’s handling of expulsion cases.

FOX5 did reach out to CCSD about Black student discipline rates specifically at Palo Verde High School. We have not heard back.

