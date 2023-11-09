Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Wynn Resorts makes change to free self-parking on Las Vegas Strip

The Wynn Las Vegas resort stands over the Las Vegas strip, July 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP...
The Wynn Las Vegas resort stands over the Las Vegas strip, July 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil, File)(Ty ONeil | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:52 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After announcing in September that it was reinstating paid self-parking, Wynn Resorts confirmed Thursday that it has made a slight change to its free parking policy.

As of Sept. 27, Wynn and Encore Las Vegas reinstated self-parking fees for non-resort guests. The company advises that the daily parking fee will be $20 per day. Valet parking will be $40 per day.

As part of the change, the company advised that complimentary parking was reduced from 4 hours to 3 hours. Wynn Resorts said it determined that 3 hours of free parking works for a guest seeing a show or dining at the property.

Parking remains complimentary for hotel guests, the company noted.

For more information on the company’s paid-self parking policy, visit: https://www.wynnlasvegas.com/about-us/parking.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Plans announced for getting Strip employees to work during F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Here’s a look at how Strip employees will get to work during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
In this Jan. 12, 2015, file photo, a man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino, in...
Las Vegas hotel workers union reaches tentative deal with Caesars, but threat of strike still looms
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Station Casinos pushes back opening date of new resort in southwest Las Vegas

Latest News

A CCSD bus crashed on November 9
Injury reported following CCSD bus crash
George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
Ticket and hotel prices are plunging ahead of F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
The Culinary Union reached a deal with MGM Resorts, the largest employer on the Las Vegas...
Las Vegas hotel workers union and MGM agree to tentative contract after deal with Caesars
Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time...
Sphere reports nearly $100M operating loss at Las Vegas venue in 1st quarter