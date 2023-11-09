Wynn Resorts makes change to free self-parking on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After announcing in September that it was reinstating paid self-parking, Wynn Resorts confirmed Thursday that it has made a slight change to its free parking policy.

As of Sept. 27, Wynn and Encore Las Vegas reinstated self-parking fees for non-resort guests. The company advises that the daily parking fee will be $20 per day. Valet parking will be $40 per day.

As part of the change, the company advised that complimentary parking was reduced from 4 hours to 3 hours. Wynn Resorts said it determined that 3 hours of free parking works for a guest seeing a show or dining at the property.

Parking remains complimentary for hotel guests, the company noted.

