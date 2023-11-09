Volunteers come forward to express concerns of “crisis” at Henderson’s animal shelter

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long list of concerns about Henderson’s animal shelter which is operated by the city was shared with Henderson City Council Tuesday night. Volunteers have come forward saying it is unsafe for both the animals and the people who care for them and something needs to change now.

Eight current and former volunteers came together and each expressed their issue at the podium hoping a united voice will bring immediate change.

“This is actually the size of an indoor kennel for a dog. It’s four feet by three feet. That is where they live 23.5 hours a day... It is really a doggy prison,” shared Caren Solberg while holding up a brown paper.

Solberg calls the current operations of the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control a “crisis” and is calling for emergency funding for more staffing and new kennels. “When you put animals in these types of conditions, they are dirty they don’t get any exercise, they are stressed, nobody is going to adopt them,” Solberg contended.

“Due to the staffing shortage, dogs are left in feces-ridden kennels for hours on end, the very opposite of what we as a community consider compassionate,” argued volunteer Kenny Burdette. Burdette reports while volunteers and paid staff at the shelter are few, kennels are at capacity. “Resulting in the travesty of perfectly healthy dogs are being euthanized because of shelter cannot intake more,” Burdette stated. The City of Henderson adamantly denies that claim (see statement below). “Two weeks ago, after about 8,000 volunteer hours, I decided to resign my position in the animal shelter,” recounted Scott McIntyre. The former volunteer claims he left because he and paid employees have to do more than anyone can handle. “I do believe your facility is chronically understaffed to a point where there are safety issues for humans and animals,” McIntyre asserted.

The city acknowledges to FOX5 there are issues and says it is working to address them. Here is their full statement:

We appreciate you reaching out and providing an opportunity to respond to the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control concerns raised at last evening’s City Council meeting.

We can confirm the shelter has not expanded in the 30 years it has been open. Currently, the shelter is undergoing an extensive operational analysis that will aid City Council and the City’s Financial team in determining where future investments are best spent for our animal shelter and its staffing needs.

In recent months, Chief Chadwick has been able to approve, through City Council, two full-time Animal Control Officers and a full-time Veterinary Technician. Additionally, two part-time Kennel Attendant positions were promoted from part-time to full-time positions.

The hiring process for these positions has been well underway since approval; however, this process takes time (from the job posting, obtaining qualified applicants, interviews, selections, backgrounds, and training of new hires). The new hire Animal Control Officers are anticipated to start at the end of November.

Based on our current staffing shortages, we rely on the other shelter employees to help fill in where these shortages fall. Oftentimes, this involves employees incurring overtime to ensure our animal’s basic needs are being met while keeping staffing available to assist the public.

Our volunteers are vital assets to our shelter, in that they are depended upon heavily for the enrichment and exercising of our dogs, assisting the kennel staff, as well as assisting our front office staff with their duties. Our shelter volunteers make a tremendous difference in providing time for our animals to get outside of their kennels and they aid in pet adoptions. With that being said, a volunteer is never told, forced, or asked to perform any task or handle any animal they are uncomfortable with. We encourage and expect our shelter volunteers to come forward with any concerns immediately to our shelter staff.

In addition, the Henderson Animal Care and Control is staffed 7 days a week, from 7:00am to 5:00pm. Currently, volunteers can be at the shelter during these hours, while employees are present; however, there is a current plan to extend the hours volunteers can be at the shelter to 8pm; however, this is entirely incumbent upon the placement of the newly hired Animal Control Officers to swing shift hours subsequent their training period (again they are anticipated to start end of November).

The health, safety, and wellbeing of our employees, and our volunteers, are of utmost importance to the City of Henderson Police Department, as are the needs and care of our shelter animals. We pride ourselves on excellence in safety and service to our community.

Henderson Animal Care and Control is NOT euthanizing healthy animals.

The decision to euthanize an animal is not an easy decision and nor is it taken lightly. These incredibly difficult decisions are based on many careful considerations (an animal is gravely sick or injured/quality of life, or they have dangerous behavioral issues where the animal is not adoptable).

All animals upon intake undergo thorough medical examinations (which could include dentals, baths, and grooming) to increase their chances for adoptability.

We are extremely thankful to be a city shelter with “no-kill” statistics.

