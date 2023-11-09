Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Tracy Chapman wins CMA Song of the Year for ‘Fast Car’ 30 years after its release

Folk singer Tracy Chapman sings at Wembley Stadium, London, at the opening of a global rock...
Folk singer Tracy Chapman sings at Wembley Stadium, London, at the opening of a global rock tour for human rights by Amnesty International, Sept. 2, 1988.(AP Photo/John Redman)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:49 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (CNN) – “Fast Car” just never runs out of gas.

Tracy Chapman continues to make history with her 1988 hit of that name.

“Fast Car” won Song of the Year at Wednesday’s Country Music Awards, thanks to a bump by this year’s cover version by Luke Combs.

Chapman received the award as the songwriter.

Chapman was not at the award show but sent a message as an acceptance speech:

“I’m sorry I couldn’t join you all tonight. It’s truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut. Wow. Thank you to the CMA’S and a special thanks to Luke and all of the fans of ‘Fast Car.’”

“Fast Car” was the first single off Chapman’s self-titled debut album. It earned her a Grammy in 1989 for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. It also earned her Record of the Year and Song of the Year nominations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Plans announced for getting Strip employees to work during F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Here’s a look at how Strip employees will get to work during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
In this Jan. 12, 2015, file photo, a man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino, in...
Las Vegas hotel workers union reaches tentative deal with Caesars, but threat of strike still looms
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Station Casinos pushes back opening date of new resort in southwest Las Vegas

Latest News

The Culinary Union reached a deal with MGM Resorts, the largest employer on the Las Vegas...
Las Vegas hotel workers union and MGM agree to tentative contract after deal with Caesars
File - Kaiser Permanente workers picket during a three-day health care strike on Oct. 4, 2023,...
Kaiser Permanente workers ratify contract after strike over wages and staffing levels
Emergency and law enforcement agencies respond to a possible hazmat situation at the King...
Election offices are sent envelopes with fentanyl or other substances
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
The man charged in last year’s attack against Nancy Pelosi’s husband goes to trial in San Francisco
FILE - Bret Harte Retirement Inn residents make their way down to the dining room for lunch,...
The Census Bureau sees an older, more diverse America in 2100 in three immigration scenarios