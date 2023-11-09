Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

‘Suspicious’ letter sent to Nevada elections office

(KOLO)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:27 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Secretary of State’s office has issued a statement after suspicious letters were sent to election offices in multiple states.

“We are aware of the reports of suspicious letters addressed to election offices in multiple states, including Nevada, and we are in communication and coordinating with federal, state and local agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Postal Service, the Nevada Department of Public Safety and the Office of the Governor. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further comment at this time.”

Nevada Secretary of State’s office, November 9

No further information about the contents of the letters was made available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Plans announced for getting Strip employees to work during F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Here’s a look at how Strip employees will get to work during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
In this Jan. 12, 2015, file photo, a man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino, in...
Las Vegas hotel workers union reaches tentative deal with Caesars, but threat of strike still looms
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Station Casinos pushes back opening date of new resort in southwest Las Vegas

Latest News

Regreen Lahaina is working to restore the area's verdant colors after devastating wildfires
Water truck providing a ‘Beacon of Hope’ to Lahaina Town
A CCSD bus crashed on November 9
Injury reported following CCSD bus crash
George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
Ticket and hotel prices are plunging ahead of F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
The Wynn Las Vegas resort stands over the Las Vegas strip, July 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP...
Wynn Resorts makes change to free self-parking on Las Vegas Strip