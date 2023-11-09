‘Suspicious’ letter sent to Nevada elections office

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Secretary of State’s office has issued a statement after suspicious letters were sent to election offices in multiple states.

“We are aware of the reports of suspicious letters addressed to election offices in multiple states, including Nevada, and we are in communication and coordinating with federal, state and local agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Postal Service, the Nevada Department of Public Safety and the Office of the Governor. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further comment at this time.”

Nevada Secretary of State’s office, November 9

No further information about the contents of the letters was made available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.