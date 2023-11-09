Police say 1 dead after shooting near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed near downtown on Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:51 a.m. near the 400 block of S. 10th Street.

Arriving officers located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased, police said.

A suspect is in custody in connection with the incident, Las Vegas police said.

Authorities said Las Vegas Academy was on a soft lockdown while police investigated.

The incident remains under investigation.

