Philadelphia favorite, Federal Donuts, expanding to Las Vegas

Federal Donuts & Chicken rendering
Federal Donuts & Chicken rendering(Federal Donuts & Chicken)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:41 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Philadelphia eatery announced that it will make its West Coast debut by opening a shop in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Federal Donuts, which will rebrand to Federal Donuts & Chicken & Chicken in the new year, is set to open its first spot on the West Coast at Red Rock Resort & Spa.

The company says that the eatery is planning for an early 2024 opening in the resort’s food court.

“We are thrilled to bring the sweet and savory flavors of Federal Donuts & Chicken to Red Rock Casino,” said Scott Nelson, Vice President and General Manager of Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa. “Their delicious offerings perfectly complement the many new memorable culinary experiences we offer our guests.”

Founded by five “culinary trailblazers,” including James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Chef Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook, the company says Federal Donuts “raised the bar on comfort classics when it first debuted in 2011.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

