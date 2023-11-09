One person killed, another injured in Northwest Las Vegas
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:15 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have confirmed that a man has been fatally shot in the northwest valley.
At approximately 9:15 p.m. Metro responded to a shooting near Gowan Road and Cheyenne Way where a man was fatally shot.
Police report that another victim arrived at a separate hospital with a gunshot wound, but those injuries are non-life-threatening.
We’ll bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
