One person killed, another injured in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have confirmed that a man has been fatally shot in the northwest valley.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. Metro responded to a shooting near Gowan Road and Cheyenne Way where a man was fatally shot.

Police report that another victim arrived at a separate hospital with a gunshot wound, but those injuries are non-life-threatening.

