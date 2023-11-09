Surprise Squad
Las Vegas youth football team raising money for trip to national championship

A Las Vegas youth football team is raising money for the group's trip to the national championship.
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:37 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local youth football team is preparing for a trip to a national championship next month.

The Vegas Strong 14U team will be playing in California for a title after knocking off the top 14U team in the country. Now, they are planning to send 35 athletes to the big game, but are looking to offset costs.

The team set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the trip, you can find it HERE.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

