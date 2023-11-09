Las Vegas police searching for 3 suspects that robbed, battered employee

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for three suspects who robbed and vandalized a business and battered an employee last month.

According to a police report, the three men pictured committed the crimes at approximately 3:40 a.m. on October 19 at a business near the 6000 block of Boulder Highway.

The suspects are described as follows:

Black Male Adult, 20-30 years old, 5′9″ to 6′0″ tall, wearing a brown baseball hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants & orange/white shoes.

Black Male Adult, 20-30 years old, 5′9″ to 6′0″ tall, wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, black jeans & white shoes.

Black Male Adult, 20-30 years old, 5′9″ to 6′0″ tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants & black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

