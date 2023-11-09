Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police searching for 3 suspects that robbed, battered employee

Las Vegas police are looking for three suspects in connection with an October robbery
Las Vegas police are looking for three suspects in connection with an October robbery
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for three suspects who robbed and vandalized a business and battered an employee last month.

According to a police report, the three men pictured committed the crimes at approximately 3:40 a.m. on October 19 at a business near the 6000 block of Boulder Highway.

The suspects are described as follows:

  • Black Male Adult, 20-30 years old, 5′9″ to 6′0″ tall, wearing a brown baseball hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants & orange/white shoes.
  • Black Male Adult, 20-30 years old, 5′9″ to 6′0″ tall, wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, black jeans & white shoes.
  • Black Male Adult, 20-30 years old, 5′9″ to 6′0″ tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants & black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

