Juvenile arrested with a gun on Durango High School campus

A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:24 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District police arrested a juvenile with a gun on the Durango High School campus Wednesday.

“My top priority is to ensure your child is safe at school and to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community,” Principal Stacie Nelson wrote in a letter to parents. “Today, a juvenile was arrested by CCSD Police for possession of a firearm on campus. There were no threats made to the campus.”

The letter continued by stating that the district is unable to discuss “individual student matters,” but said that “all CCSD policies and procedures in dealing with the student are being followed and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.”

She also told parents to remind students to “never hesitate reporting anything that may be a possible safety issue to an adult.”

Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.

