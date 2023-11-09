Injury reported following CCSD bus crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have responded and at least one person is injured following a crash involving a Clark County School District bus.

According to a preliminary report, the crash happened at approximately 2:02 p.m. near the intersection of S. Jones Blvd. and Blue Diamond Rd. LVMPD said that no students were on the overturned bus, but medical assistance was requested for at least one person involved.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

