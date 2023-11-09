Surprise Squad
Henderson turning former Camping World property into new fire station

The city of Henderson announced Wednesday that it is turning a former Camping World property into a new fire station.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:07 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson announced Wednesday that it is turning a former Camping World property into a new fire station.

According to a news release, located at 1600 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson has purchased the former Camping World property with plans to repurpose it into a fire station.

The city says that “to better serve residents and businesses in the area,” Henderson Fire Station 81 will relocate from Horizon and College Drives to Boulder Highway near Racetrack Road.

This purchase, the release says, is a “strategic decision by the City as it provides firefighters with an improved location to reduce response times.”

According to the city, Henderson purchased the building for nearly $6 million.

“We are committed to making strategic decisions on behalf of our residents,” said Henderson City Manager/CEO Richard Derrick. “Public safety is one of the City’s top priorities, and we are proud to support the nationally recognized services the Henderson Fire Department provides to our community.”

Henderson says it will soon open the project for a design-build competition, with the anticipated opening of the new station in 2025.

“This purchase is truly an innovative approach to better serve our community,” said Henderson Fire Chief Shawn White. “We could not be more excited to have a new station that allows us quicker access to deliver impeccable services to those who need it.”

