Hard Hat Lounge dive bar hosting block party to celebrate reopening in downtown Las Vegas

Hard Hat Lounge interior
Hard Hat Lounge interior(Hard Hat Lounge)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:31 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Hard Hat Lounge dive bar in downtown Las Vegas has announced it will host a reopening bash in December.

Describing itself as the “city’s oldest dive bar,” Hard Hat Lounge will host a block party on Friday, Dec. 1 from 7 p.m. until 4 a.m. to celebrate the reopening.

“We are thrilled to re-re-open with a refresh under the hood,” Sidoris said. “We kept the 1960s charm without the grime, and for the first time in 60 years, Hard Hat has new plumbing, floors, and more importantly, a new, fresh scent! We cannot wait to reopen our doors and have the community back in to enjoy.”

Owners say the free block party event, which is open to guests 21 and over, will feature carnival-style games, a Golden Knights jersey raffle, food and a full stage with a three-band lineup. “You never know who’ll make an appearance on the stage – some local stars and maybe surprise guests,” the release said.

Hard Hat Lounge is located at 1675 S Industrial Road. The bar will be open from noon until 2 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and noon until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit: https://www.instagram.com/hardhatloungelv.

