Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Former NFL lineman, Super Bowl champion Matt Ulrich dies at 41

FILE - Matt Ulrich won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts during the 2006 season over the Chicago...
FILE - Matt Ulrich won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts during the 2006 season over the Chicago Bears.(Amy Sancetta | AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:16 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Super Bowl champion and former Colts offensive lineman Matt Ulrich has died, the team’s owner confirmed on social media Wednesday.

He was 41 years old.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich,” Jim Irsay wrote on X. “Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many.”

Ulrich played two seasons with the Colts, comprising the entirety of his NFL career.

He won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts during the 2006 season over the Chicago Bears.

“Great guy. I hear he was a great dad---and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family,” Irsay continued.

After football, Ulrich cofounded DexaFit LLC, a national brand of body fat and metabolic testing centers across the country.

He later moved to Montana to become a head coach for Mountain Edge Athletics.

Ulrich’s cause of death has not been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Plans announced for getting Strip employees to work during F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Here’s a look at how Strip employees will get to work during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
In this Jan. 12, 2015, file photo, a man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino, in...
Las Vegas hotel workers union reaches tentative deal with Caesars, but threat of strike still looms
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Station Casinos pushes back opening date of new resort in southwest Las Vegas

Latest News

The Culinary Union reached a deal with MGM Resorts, the largest employer on the Las Vegas...
Las Vegas hotel workers union and MGM agree to tentative contract after deal with Caesars
Henderson turning former Camping World property into new fire station
Henderson turning former Camping World property into new fire station
He made threats to the officers while in the back of a squad car.
Ex-NHL player threatened police, their families during arrest, bodycam shows
FILE - The exterior of the MGM Grand hotel-casino is pictured on Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Las Vegas hotel workers union and MGM agree to tentative contract after deal with Caesars
Striking SAG-AFTRA members pick out signs for a picket line outside Netflix studios, Wednesday,...
The Hollywood strikes are over. Here’s when you could see your favorite stars and shows return