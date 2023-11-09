Forecast Outlook - 11/09/23

Temperatures are falling in the 40s and 50s Thursday morning, so grab the jacket as you head out. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday for areas south and east of Las Vegas. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are forecast from Lake Mead down to Laughlin and Searchlight.

High temperatures hold in the mid 60s Thursday and Friday with some more cloud cover moving in on Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny for Veterans Day weekend with high temperatures holding around 70° in Las Vegas. Bigger weather changes are on the way next week with showers back in the forecast Wednesday through Friday as we head into F1 weekend. Right now, the highest rain chances will be on Thursday and Friday next week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.