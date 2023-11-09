Crossing guards could come to local middle schools after accidents surge in 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is taking steps to hire crossing guards for dozens of middle schools across Las Vegas after 38 accidents Valley-wide in 2023 alone.

“It’s time we act and make the decision to do everything in our power to make getting to and from school safer for our little ones, and that includes our middle schoolers,” said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

Nineteen of those accidents involved middle school students. Starting in 2022, Naft was involved in a Valley-wide study involving different municipalities to determine whether crossing guards were needed for those schools.

The need became more apparent after some Clark County Schools school start times changed to accommodate school buses. Middle schools began at 8 a.m., and elementary schools followed at 9 a.m.

“A lot of people thought their elementary school crossing guard was there for their middle schoolers. The elementary school and middle schoolers benefited by the overlapping schedules. We saw that sort of exposed a little bit more,” he said.

FOX5 told you how parents at Gunderson Middle School started a petition to get a crossing guard. County officials said the number of kids struck there alone was in the double digits as of November.

“That’s an emergency and we need to do something right now to tackle that,” Naft said, noting some principals have been given the authority to contract out for a crossing guard to meet the immediate need.

Naft estimated the cost could range from a minimum of $943,000. About 25 middle schools would need 100 crossing guards.

The Valley has faced a shortage of crossing guards. Naft said the need could be mitigated with recruitment efforts within senior centers, or perhaps utilization of an additional contractor.

Other cities have been informed of the county’s effort. Crossing guards are hired by an independent contractor and then funded by each municipality across Southern Nevada. There are crossing guards only in elementary schools.

“When kids are in middle school, they’re old enough to be instructed. There ought to be some responsibility on the District to get the word out,” said Clark County Chairman Jim Gibson during the county’s commission meeting and discussion.

Clark County School District released this statement on enforcement and student education:

We agree with Commissioner Gibson’s sentiment that the safety of CCSD students is a critical issue that requires investment of resources by the school district as well as our municipal partners. Since the beginning of this school year, CCSD actively engaged with Clark County to identify collective approaches to improving pedestrian and bicyclist safety for students and adults as they travel to and from school buildings daily.

The CCSD Police Department, along with CCSD’s Safe Routes to Schools, works closely with schools to provide age-appropriate education activities and outreach to students on safe travel as road users. These activities, enforcement initiatives, and road infrastructure improvements, coupled with the County’s leadership in expanding their crossing guard program to middle schools in unincorporated Clark County, will ideally make our community safer for pedestrians of all ages.

The county is working on creating a agenda item for consideration. Approval would impact the following school year.

