Zach Bryan to headline show during Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bud Light on Thursday announced that country superstar Zach Bryan will headline a show in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend next February.

According to a news release, marking the second year of the brand’s Bud Light Backyard Tour, the company will host “The Bud Light Backyard Tour Presents Zach Bryan” on Feb. 9, 2024, at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

“I’ve been drinking Bud Light since I was old enough to drink and partnering with them now after all the songs I’ve written while swigging them is full circle for me,” says Zach Bryan. “When Bud Light asked if I would be involved, I didn’t hesitate after I learned the immense amount of support going into Folds of Honor, fallen service members, first responders’ families and lied ones. It is a privilege and honor to provide help in any way to veterans and all the people who make this country as great as it can possibly be.”

The concert will be open to fans 21 and over, the release notes.

Those interested in tickets to Bryan’s show are encouraged to pre-register online to receive updates as tickets go on sale: budlightbackyard.com.

“Anheuser-Busch and our brands have brought unparalleled experiences to football fans and to country music lovers for decades. We could not be more excited to partner with Zach Bryan and to showcase his all-star talent during Super Bowl LVIII weekend,” said Brendan Whitworth, CEO, Anheuser-Busch. “All of us at Anheuser-Busch are thrilled to work alongside Zach to bring positive experiences to country music fans and to local communities nationwide.”

