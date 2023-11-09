Artist creates ‘Symbols of Hope’ for Maui fire survivors

LAHAINA, Hi. (FOX5) - Barry Gitelson combines pieces of mismatched glass, cuts them into one-inch and half-inch pieces, positions them in a kiln, and fires that at 1,500 degrees.

What comes out, he hopes, becomes a heart-shaped symbol of hope for people on Maui who lost so much.

“People have carried these little stones in their pockets for years. For centuries,” said Gitelson. He described them as stones that people could rub when worried to distract the mind.

"Maui Strong" glass heart (FOX5)

“Some people think that there’s nerve endings in your fingertips that go right to your brain, and that by rubbing this, you’re massaging your brain. And helping you to relax,” said Gitelson.

Gitelson said he originally made the hearts during the COVID-19 pandemic to bring people comfort. When he heard about the wildfires on Maui, he knew this was what he was called to do, or in Hawaiian, his Kuleana.

“Kuleana basically just means responsibility and I knew that this was one of my purposes, that I had been guided to do this, to help people out this way,” said Gitelson.

He gathered, cut, fused and packaged 400 hearts before finding anyone to deliver around Maui. He made a post on Facebook and got a huge response.

“I had more volunteers, and individuals who were writing me, ‘Can you please send me two hearts, we lost our home, we lost our animals,’” Gitelson said.

Lisa Thompson volunteered on Maui and answered Barry’s call to pass out the worry hearts. After giving a heart to a man delivering food, Thompson left a voicemail for Barry that said, “We had this connection of eye to eye, soul to soul. Face to face. Barry, this would not be except for you. Not only are you helping heal them but you are certainly helping heal me.”

Gilteson also received messages of gratitude. One letter read “Aloha Barry, Mahalo for sending your beautiful hearts, I’m going to keep one in my pocket, until it finds its way forward. It’s comforting. Appreciate you in trusting me with your gifts.”

