UNLV students embrace electric scooters as campus transportation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gone are the days of walking to class, as students on the UNLV campus have adopted a nationwide trend of riding electric scooters to get around.

“I see a lot of people on scooters, bikes, skateboards, anything just to get around campus,” said sophomore John-Paul Tamayo, an international student from Guam. “Better than walking.”

Students FOX5 spoke to who ride scooters seem to be doing it for a different reason.

“There’s not enough parking,” said junior Alyssa Jenae. “My one class on campus is all the way by Cottage Grove. There’s no parking in the parking garage, and there’s no parking in any of the lots for students.”

“For international students, to get a driver’s license is a little difficult because we need a lot of proof, like a social security number,” said Yiw Song from China. “For international students, we can’t work, can’t get a SS. So, this is more helpful.”

No matter the reason, these students all agree on one thing: the scooters can be dangerous in crowds with no set speed limits and people going too fast.

“I do see a lot of people speeding around,” said Tamayo. “I’ve seen someone get hit with a scooter, actually.”

Song’s concerns are about busy parking lots. “To be honest, I think it’s dangerous, because when I pass the parking lot, maybe some car didn’t notice me.”

We spoke with UNLV traffic safety advocate Erin Breen on the rise in popularity of scooters on and around campus.

“We have a lot of people on these scooters on these narrow sidewalks on Maryland Parkway, and what it does is force the pedestrian off of the sidewalk and into the street, because the scooters aren’t stopping for them,” said Breen.

The traffic safety division with Metro Police told FOX5 that UNLV has a very well-maintained pedestrian crossing system. They also had a few reminders for students using scooters to cross busy Maryland Parkway near campus.

“Make sure you abide by those roads,” said Lieutenant Bret Ficklin. “Not running through stop signs, not running through red lights. Not cutting crossways through traffic, not splitting between cars at intersections.”

The students also said they wouldn’t be opposed to a campus rule.

“As goofy as it sounds, I feel like speed limits, with anything,” said Jenae. “Even with bicycles. People rip through on their bikes too.”

“I don’t think there’s a designated speed limit,” Tamayo observed. “I think the school should implement one though. For sure yeah. For safety.”

