Some Maui wildfire survivors look to tiny homes as housing solution

Struggle to find land is still a major hurdle
Some Maui wildfire survivors are moving into replacement tiny homes
Some Maui wildfire survivors are moving into replacement tiny homes
By Monica Schmidt
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:42 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
LAHAINA, Hi. (FOX5) - Barrie Matthews and David Vanzo know that rebuilding in Hawaii will be a long process, but they are looking ahead for solutions.

“We don’t have any idea when they’re going to rebuild, what that timeline looks like. And in the interim, people need somewhere to live, including us, so many of us are looking at building tiny homes,” said Matthews. The problem she said, is where to put them with limited options for land.

James Bruggeman and his team at AAA Tiny Homes are working on emergency orders of prefabricated tiny homes. Almost 100% of his current clientele are fire survivors.

The designs chosen for fire survivors come in 400 and 600-square-foot models to fit families. Four emergency orders have been placed by his company.

The company partnered with its manufacturer, installer, and trucking company to slash the price and offer a deep discount to fire survivors. The homes are manufactured in Los Angeles, Taiwan and China.

“We’re in negotiations with FEMA, Red Cross and several other nonprofits who are looking to put up between 50 and 100 of these on different pieces of land,” Bruggeman said.

He added that the process to find the land, make a lease or sale, and then go through the County of Maui is lengthy. Matthews and Vanzo said they are hopeful to find the right place when the time comes.

“It all comes down to when, and that when could be tomorrow with a phone call saying, ‘I have a location for you.’ It could happen next week. It could happen next month. Hopefully it won’t happen next year,” said Vanzo. More information about AAA Tiny Homes can be found here.

