Several off-Strip spots make Yelp’s list of ‘Top Places to Eat in Las Vegas in 2023′

Restaurant generic (Photo credit: Pexels)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For those hoping to try a new restaurant in the valley, Yelp has released its annual list of the best restaurants in Las Vegas.

In order to create the list, dubbed “Yelp’s Top Places to Eat in Las Vegas in 2023,” the platform says it “identified businesses in the restaurants category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between Summer 2022 and Summer 2023.”

Yelp notes that the list examined businesses throughout the Las Vegas Valley. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of October 19, 2023, the report says.

Many of the restaurants named in the report are located off the Las Vegas Strip, including the entire “top 10” restaurants.

The full list of “Yelp’s Top 50 Places to Eat in Las Vegas 2023″ can be viewed below:

