Police: Roommate dispute over household amenities led to deadly Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An alcohol-fueled dispute between roommates over household amenities reportedly led to a deadly shooting in the east Las Vegas Valley last weekend.

Jose Oseguera was arrested on November 5 and is facing one charge of open murder. According to an arrest report, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a 911 call from an individual on the 5900 block of Samia Court at approximately 2:53 a.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an adult male lying in the road with an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel were dispatched and attempted life-saving measures but the victim was pronounced dead at 3:31 a.m.

Officers found Oseguera “lying in the street in a prone position” with a handgun next to him. They immediately handcuffed him and called in the Homicide Section to continue the investigation. Police found two spent shell cartridges and one live round beside the suspect.

Oseguera was taken to LVMPD Headquarters for an interview, during which he explained that the victim lived with the suspect and Oseguera’s brother, girlfriend and minor children. He told investigators that the victim, referred to only as “Johnny,” rented a room from him for $650 per month, including utilities.

The suspect said that after drinking with Johnny in the backyard on the night of November 4, the victim became upset and “began insinuating that he was not allowed the amenities of the house such as pots and pans, the stove, and the refrigerator.” Oseguera disagreed and told police that Johnny had “free rein of the house and its day-to-day amenities.”

The discussion escalated into insults and verbal exchanges before the suspect punched the victim. Johnny pledged to “return with his homies” and reportedly threatened Oseguera and his family.

The two continued shouting threats and insults at each other outside the residence when the suspect said he fired a “warning shot,” which struck a vehicle in a neighboring driveway. Oseguera told police that the victim was about two car lengths away when the suspect fired one round from his firearm, hitting Johnny.

The suspect told police that he immediately ejected the magazine from his firearm, placed it on the street, and assumed a prone position to await the arrival of police. He told detectives that he “did not want uniformed police to believe he was a threat to them if he was holding the gun.”

Oseguera was booked on one charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. He was appointed a public defender and has a bail hearing scheduled in Clark County Justice Court on November 13.

