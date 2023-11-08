Need to get around the Strip during Formula 1? Plan for road closures and walking

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Anyone who needs to get around the Las Vegas Strip during the week of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix must plan for full road closures, lane closures, detours and lots of walking.

Tuesday, Formula 1 officials unveiled more of the timeline for lane and road closures.

Starting next Tuesday, lanes will be closed at Sands, Flamingo, East Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. Part of Koval Lane from Harmon to Rochelle will be shut down from the 11th through the 25th.

Here are the timeframes for full road closures along the track. Only permitted vehicles are allowed inside, and others are subject to towing:

FULL F1 ROAD CLOSURES

WEDNESDAY 11/15

12:01 a.m.: Track begins to close for testing

2 a.m.- 6 a.m.: Track closed to local traffic

THURSDAY 11/16

1 a.m. – 6 a.m. Track closed, roads start to reopen from 4 a.m. until 6 a.m.

7 p.m.—2 a.m.

FRIDAY 11/17

Closure Lasts into 2 a.m.

5 p.m.—Rolling closures start; full closure starts 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

SAT 11/18

Closure Lasts into 2 a.m.

5 p.m.: Rolling closures start; full closure starts 7 p.m.

SUN 11/19

Closure lasts overnight into 4 a.m. The track and equipment will start being dismantled on Sunday morning.

WALKING OR GETTING AROUND WITHIN THE TRACK

If you need to walk around the Strip, here are some main tips:

º Pedestrian bridges are open to the public

º Most of the sidewalks will be open to the public and accessible to Strip workers and tourists

º Alternative pedestrian routes will be provided for the areas that will not be accessible

º Monorail will run continuously Tuesday to Monday: (Tuesday, November 14 at 7 a.m. to Monday, November 20 at 3 a.m.)

º There are designated taxi pickup spots and extra rideshare popup points

º Signs will direct attendees to shuttle points or experiences

RTC ROUTES IMPACTED

Starting November 14, RTC said 5 routes will be detoured. It will impact 67 stops, and affect 26,784 riders a day.

