Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Need to get around the Strip during Formula 1? Plan for road closures and walking

Need to get around the Strip during Formula 1? Plan for road closures and walking
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:39 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Anyone who needs to get around the Las Vegas Strip during the week of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix must plan for full road closures, lane closures, detours and lots of walking.

Tuesday, Formula 1 officials unveiled more of the timeline for lane and road closures.

Starting next Tuesday, lanes will be closed at Sands, Flamingo, East Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. Part of Koval Lane from Harmon to Rochelle will be shut down from the 11th through the 25th.

Here are the timeframes for full road closures along the track. Only permitted vehicles are allowed inside, and others are subject to towing:

FULL F1 ROAD CLOSURES

WEDNESDAY 11/15

12:01 a.m.: Track begins to close for testing

2 a.m.- 6 a.m.: Track closed to local traffic

THURSDAY 11/16

1 a.m. – 6 a.m. Track closed, roads start to reopen from 4 a.m. until 6 a.m.

7 p.m.—2 a.m.

FRIDAY 11/17

Closure Lasts into 2 a.m.

5 p.m.—Rolling closures start; full closure starts 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

SAT 11/18

Closure Lasts into 2 a.m.

5 p.m.: Rolling closures start; full closure starts 7 p.m.

SUN 11/19

Closure lasts overnight into 4 a.m. The track and equipment will start being dismantled on Sunday morning.

WALKING OR GETTING AROUND WITHIN THE TRACK

If you need to walk around the Strip, here are some main tips:

º Pedestrian bridges are open to the public

º Most of the sidewalks will be open to the public and accessible to Strip workers and tourists

º Alternative pedestrian routes will be provided for the areas that will not be accessible

º Monorail will run continuously Tuesday to Monday: (Tuesday, November 14 at 7 a.m. to Monday, November 20 at 3 a.m.)

º There are designated taxi pickup spots and extra rideshare popup points

º Signs will direct attendees to shuttle points or experiences

RTC ROUTES IMPACTED

Starting November 14, RTC said 5 routes will be detoured. It will impact 67 stops, and affect 26,784 riders a day.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Las Vegas police investigate after body found near middle school campus
Las Vegas police investigate after body found near middle school campus
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Station Casinos pushes back opening date of new resort in southwest Las Vegas
Ava, 2, is in the ICU after accidently shooting herself in the chest.
‘Nobody expects their 2-year-old to be shot,’ says family of toddler hospitalized after finding discarded gun
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him

Latest News

Donations from Las Vegas to Maui bringing hope to wildfire survivors
Donations from Las Vegas to Maui bringing hope to wildfire survivors
Need to get around the Strip during Formula 1? Plan for road closures and walking
Need to get around the Strip during Formula 1? Plan for road closures and walking
EXPERTS: John Huck interviews UNLV history professor Michael Green on the history of the...
EXPERTS: Las Vegas history professor offers perspective, predictions on culinary union strikes past and pending
Speaker of the Assembly Steve Yeager publicly called for Jara's resignation.
CCSD superintdent Jara receives call to resign