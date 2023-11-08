Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police looking for suspect in commercial robbery

Las Vegas police are looking for the suspect in an October robbery
Las Vegas police are looking for the suspect in an October robbery(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:46 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for the suspect in an October commercial robbery in the southwest valley.

According to a police report, the subject shown robbed a business near the 5000 block of S. Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas at approximately 9:24 a.m. on October 20. He is described as a white or Hispanic male approximately 5′9″ to 5′11″ tall with a thin build. He was wearing a red baseball hat, glasses, a blue surgical mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

