Las Vegas police looking for suspect in commercial robbery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for the suspect in an October commercial robbery in the southwest valley.

According to a police report, the subject shown robbed a business near the 5000 block of S. Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas at approximately 9:24 a.m. on October 20. He is described as a white or Hispanic male approximately 5′9″ to 5′11″ tall with a thin build. He was wearing a red baseball hat, glasses, a blue surgical mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

