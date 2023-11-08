Las Vegas police investigate Tuesday shooting in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the northwest valley.

Police said the incident occurred in the 9100 block of Spirit Canyon Avenue at about 5:21 p.m.

Officers responded to the area in response to reports of a shooting in the area.

One person was transported to UMC Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

