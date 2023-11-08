Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police investigate Tuesday shooting in northwest valley

Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:28 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the northwest valley.

Police said the incident occurred in the 9100 block of Spirit Canyon Avenue at about 5:21 p.m.

Officers responded to the area in response to reports of a shooting in the area.

One person was transported to UMC Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

