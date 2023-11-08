Henderson police investigate after 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday morning shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to police. crews responded to the 3000 block of St. Rose Parkway at about 1:22 a.m. in response to a shooting involving multiple subjects.

Arriving officers confirmed that two adult males had been shot. Police said one of the victims had already been transported by friends to a local emergency room, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The second shooting victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, HPD said.

The name of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Police said the incident is being investigated as the 10th homicide for the city of Henderson for 2023.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.

