Golden Knights’ Chandler Stephenson out next 2 games, coach says

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) plays against the Boston Bruins during an...
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) plays against the Boston Bruins during an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
UPDATE: Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy announced that Chandler Stephenson will be out the next two games with an upper-body injury.

(AP) - Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Vegas Golden Knights trying to continue a three-game win streak.

Vegas has gone 11-1-1 overall with a 4-1-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Golden Knights have allowed 28 goals while scoring 49 for a +21 scoring differential.

Los Angeles is 7-2-2 overall with a 0-0-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Kings have scored 47 total goals (4.3 per game) to rank third in NHL play.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Golden Knights won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Theodore has three goals and nine assists for the Golden Knights. William Karlsson has scored six goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has four goals and eight assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has scored six goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Kings: 7-1-2, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: out (upper body), Isaiah Saville: out (undisclosed), Daniil Miromanov: out (undisclosed), Nicolas Roy: out (undisclosed), Nicolas Hague: out (lower body).

Kings: Andre Lee: out (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

