Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Forecast Outlook - 11/08/23

Cooler Weather Returns Today
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:57 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As the front passes through, the wind will be shifting out of the north, ushering cooler air into Southern Nevada. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s around the Las Vegas Valley. A Wind Advisory will start again for areas south and east of Las Vegas from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are forecast from Lake Mead down to Laughlin and Searchlight.

High temperatures hold in the mid 60s Thursday and Friday with some more cloud cover moving in on Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny for Veterans Day weekend with high temperatures holding around 70° in Las Vegas. Bigger weather changes are on the way next week with showers back in the forecast Wednesday through Friday as we head into F1 weekend.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Las Vegas police investigate after body found near middle school campus
Las Vegas police investigate after body found near middle school campus
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Station Casinos pushes back opening date of new resort in southwest Las Vegas
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash in southeast valley
Tshaun Rucker, 16, is being charged as an adult with attempted murder
Las Vegas teen to be charged as adult in shooting that injured toddler at preschool

Latest News

Wednesday, Nov. 8, Las Vegas AM weather update
Wednesday, Nov. 8, Las Vegas AM weather update
November 7, 2023
Tuesday, November 7 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 11/08/23
Tuesday, Nov. 7, Las Vegas AM weather update
Tuesday, Nov. 7, Las Vegas AM weather update