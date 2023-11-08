Forecast Outlook - 11/08/23

As the front passes through, the wind will be shifting out of the north, ushering cooler air into Southern Nevada. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s around the Las Vegas Valley. A Wind Advisory will start again for areas south and east of Las Vegas from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are forecast from Lake Mead down to Laughlin and Searchlight.

High temperatures hold in the mid 60s Thursday and Friday with some more cloud cover moving in on Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny for Veterans Day weekend with high temperatures holding around 70° in Las Vegas. Bigger weather changes are on the way next week with showers back in the forecast Wednesday through Friday as we head into F1 weekend.

