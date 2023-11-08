Family of 50 with Las Vegas connection loses 8 homes, 4 businesses in Lahaina fire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Chamille Misay-Serrano sighed just before discussing her family’s struggles after the Lahaina fire.

“I know It’s been almost three months since the fire but it feels for me still anyway, and I’m still trying to process everything,” said Misay Serrano.

She says the home she lived in burned, as did seven other homes of relatives in Lahaina. The fire also took four family businesses, including the Misay Mart grocery store.

Many of the 50 relatives are staying in hotels, including Misay-Serrano. She says her mom and dad put up the home for the family and her elderly mother is heartbroken over the loss.

“My dad passed away 25 years ago, so this is the only, only thing about my dad already and it’s gone. So, it’s really painful for her to see the house that they built together is gone,” she said.

Josh Misay is Chamille’s brother, who lives in Henderson. He traveled to Maui to see the destroyed home. Like many family members, he’s still in denial the home burned down.

“I don’t want to be emotional anymore, but I think it’s always there,” said Misay.

Family members are also upset over something their elderly grandmother told them.

“I feel like the only thing that hit me the most was mamma, when she said, in Filipino obviously, that she probably won’t be here by the time we rebuild even if we can rebuild,” said Chrizelle Serrano.

Serrano is a UNLV graduate and lived with her mother, Chamille Misay-Serrano, in the house that burned.

The family is frustrated with a lack of answers about rebuilding. They are worried they will be kicked out of the hotel and are unsure how they would pay high rental prices and a mortgage for a home that no longer exists.

They say it would be helpful if someone could pause mortgage payments, without interest or fees, and say they would like to be assured they won’t be kicked out of the hotel.

“You might want to cut this part; the government is not helping us. And that’s what pissed me off. They are stalling so many times and we just want answers. It sucks because they go on national TV and they say this and that but their actions are different,” said Chrizelle Serrano.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green has extended his emergency proclamation on wildfires to continue state support for Maui’s recovery efforts through the beginning of next year. The proclamation is now in effect until January 5. It provides exemptions for hotels and condos to free up units for fire survivors, allowing them to house displaced residents for longer than allowed in governing documents.

