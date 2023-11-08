Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Cowboys sign Martavis Bryant, ending 5-year absence for a receiver suspended 3 times

FILE - Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant walks off the field after an NFL football...
FILE - Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dallas Cowboys signed receiver Martavis Bryant to their practice squad Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, ending a five-year absence from the NFL for a player who has been suspended three times. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:33 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed receiver Martavis Bryant to their practice squad Wednesday, ending a five-year absence from the NFL for a player who has been suspended three times.

Bryant last played in 2018 with the Raiders before they moved from Oakland to Las Vegas. He was indefinitely suspended over substance-abuse violations late that season.

The 31-year-old was a fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2014 and spent four years with the Steelers, including when he was suspended for the entire 2016 season.

Bryant spent time in the CFL and more recently the XFL before signing with the Cowboys after a workout following his reinstatement by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“I know I’m 31, but I’m still fast, still big, I still want to play football,” Bryant said. “I haven’t lost anything. I got a lot of doubters out there. It’s more of me proving to myself that I still got it.”

Bryant scored eight touchdowns with Pittsburgh as a rookie, then had his career high with 765 yards receiving and six TDs in 11 games a year later after serving his first suspension, a four-game ban.

After missing all of 2016, Bryant had 603 yards and three touchdowns with the Steelers in 2017 before eight games with the Raiders in 2018.

“I’ve been through a lot over those last years that I haven’t played ball,” Bryant said. “Getting down on myself and wanting to give up on football. But at the end of the day, I had to look myself in the mirror and face my own demons.”

Bryant joins a group led by CeeDee Lamb, who has had three consecutive 100-yard games to reach fifth in the NFL with 824 yards. Brandin Cooks, an offseason trade acquisition, was in the same draft class with Bryant.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Las Vegas police investigate after body found near middle school campus
Las Vegas police investigate after body found near middle school campus
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Station Casinos pushes back opening date of new resort in southwest Las Vegas
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash in southeast valley
Tshaun Rucker, 16, is being charged as an adult with attempted murder
Las Vegas teen to be charged as adult in shooting that injured toddler at preschool

Latest News

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) leaves the field after a loss to the...
Ex-Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez puts Pokemon trading card business on hold, returns to NFL
Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce watches during the first half of an NFL...
Vikings, Raiders show that midseason misadventures needn’t result in giving up on the 2023 season
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley greets Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs...
Raiders hope for a repeat of 2021 as they begin season’s second half
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks with the media following an NFL football...
Nevada high court postpones NFL appeal in Jon Gruden emails lawsuit until January