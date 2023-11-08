Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Authorities ask for help locating missing Bullhead City man

Richard Douglas Myers, Jr.
Richard Douglas Myers, Jr.(Mohave County Sheriff's office)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:42 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mohave County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from Bullhead City.

According to police, Richard Douglas Myers, Jr., 73 of Bullhead City, left his residence in the 1100 block of N. 1st Drive at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday and has not been seen or heard from since.

Authorities say Myers is approximately 5′8″ tall, 150 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, black shorts and flip flops.

According to police, Myers left his residence in a silver 2012 Chevy Impala with license plate AWD0949.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753 or call the toll free number at 1-800-522-4312.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Las Vegas police investigate after body found near middle school campus
Las Vegas police investigate after body found near middle school campus
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Station Casinos pushes back opening date of new resort in southwest Las Vegas
Ava, 2, is in the ICU after accidently shooting herself in the chest.
‘Nobody expects their 2-year-old to be shot,’ says family of toddler hospitalized after finding discarded gun
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash in southeast valley

Latest News

A family of 50 lost eight homes and four businesses in the Lahaina fires
Family of 50 with Las Vegas connection loses 8 homes, 4 businesses in Lahaina fire
Mauricio Quinteros, 18
Las Vegas suspect allegedly shot, killed man he accused of hitting on his girlfriend, report says
Some Maui wildfire survivors are moving into replacement tiny homes
Some Maui wildfire survivors look to tiny homes as housing solution
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police investigate after 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday morning shooting