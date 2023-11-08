Las Vegas suspect allegedly shot, killed man he accused of hitting on his girlfriend, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after reportedly shooting and killing someone following an argument about his girlfriend at a weekend party in Las Vegas.

Mauricio Quinteros, 18, was arrested on November 5 and is facing one charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report, the Metro Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots and saying that a male had been shot early on the morning of November 5.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Paradise Rd. and found the victim, later identified as Maykool Regino-Perez, suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 2:32 a.m. Officers secured the scene and obtained witness statements and video surveillance from neighbors.

LVMPD Homicide Detectives took over the investigation and the Clark County Coroner also arrived at the scene. As the investigation progressed, Quinteros was identified as the suspect.

One witness reported seeing him confront another man about “hitting on” his girlfriend. Quinteros reportedly asked to speak to the man privately by the side of the house, punched him once in the face, then “took a few steps back and pulled a black firearm from the front of his waist area.”

“Quinteros fired at Regino-Perez as he fell to the ground and continued to fire at Regino-Perez as he laid on the ground.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Declaration of Arrest Report, November 5

The witness said she believed the suspect fired “five to seven rounds” total. The suspect then yelled for two people to get into his car and he fled the scene in a blue Dodge Challenger. Investigators collected evidence from the scene including six .40 caliber cartridge cases, apparent blood and assorted cans and bottles of alcohol and liquor.

An LVMPD Criminal Apprehension Team Detective located the suspect and his girlfriend at the Westgate Resort at approximately 2:18 p.m. As Quinteros was taken into custody, police found a black .40 caliber firearm on his person.

The weapon was removed from his front waist area and secured. Quinteros was taken to LVMPD for questioning and his initial appearance in Clark County Justice Court was scheduled for November 8.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.