Vegas Knight Hawks release schedule for 2024 season

Vegas Knight Hawks logo
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:02 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Knight Hawks on Tuesday released the team’s schedule for the 2024 season.

According to a news release, the Knight Hawks will start their 16-game season on the road on Sunday, March 24 against the Arizona Rattlers.

The team says the Knight Hawks will then play their home opener at The Dollar Loan Center on Sunday, March 31 at 3 p.m. against the Jacksonville Sharks.

The Knight Hawks’ full 2024 schedule can be viewed below:

MARCH

Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. @ Arizona Rattlers

Sunday, March 31 at 3 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Sharks (*Home opener)

APRIL

Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. vs. San Antonio Gunslingers

Saturday, April 20 at 5 p.m. @ Jacksonville Sharks

Saturday, April 27 at 6 p.m. vs. Duke City Gladiators

MAY

Saturday, May 4 at 6 p.m. @ Bay Area Panthers

Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. vs. San Deigo Strike Force

Saturday, May 18 at 6 p.m. @ Tucson Sugar Skulls

JUNE

Saturday, June 1 at 6 p.m. vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers

Saturday, June 8 at 5 p.m. @ Sioux Falls Storm

Saturday, June 15 at 5 p.m. @ Duke City Gladiators

Saturday, June 22 at 6 p.m. vs. Arizona Rattlers

Saturday, June 29 at 6 p.m. vs. Bay Area Panthers

JULY

Saturday, July 6 at 6 p.m. @ San Diego Strike Force

Saturday, July 13 at 6 p.m. @ Northern Arizona Wranglers

Saturday, July 20 at 6 p.m. vs Tucson Sugar Skulls

