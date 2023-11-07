Vegas Knight Hawks release schedule for 2024 season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Knight Hawks on Tuesday released the team’s schedule for the 2024 season.
According to a news release, the Knight Hawks will start their 16-game season on the road on Sunday, March 24 against the Arizona Rattlers.
The team says the Knight Hawks will then play their home opener at The Dollar Loan Center on Sunday, March 31 at 3 p.m. against the Jacksonville Sharks.
The Knight Hawks’ full 2024 schedule can be viewed below:
MARCH
Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. @ Arizona Rattlers
Sunday, March 31 at 3 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Sharks (*Home opener)
APRIL
Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. vs. San Antonio Gunslingers
Saturday, April 20 at 5 p.m. @ Jacksonville Sharks
Saturday, April 27 at 6 p.m. vs. Duke City Gladiators
MAY
Saturday, May 4 at 6 p.m. @ Bay Area Panthers
Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. vs. San Deigo Strike Force
Saturday, May 18 at 6 p.m. @ Tucson Sugar Skulls
JUNE
Saturday, June 1 at 6 p.m. vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers
Saturday, June 8 at 5 p.m. @ Sioux Falls Storm
Saturday, June 15 at 5 p.m. @ Duke City Gladiators
Saturday, June 22 at 6 p.m. vs. Arizona Rattlers
Saturday, June 29 at 6 p.m. vs. Bay Area Panthers
JULY
Saturday, July 6 at 6 p.m. @ San Diego Strike Force
Saturday, July 13 at 6 p.m. @ Northern Arizona Wranglers
Saturday, July 20 at 6 p.m. vs Tucson Sugar Skulls
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.