Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

USC’s Aaliyah Gayles takes court for warmups 19 months after shot multiple times in North Las Vegas

USC basketball player, Aaliyah Gayles, shares college life after unsolved North Las Vegas...
USC basketball player, Aaliyah Gayles, shares college life after unsolved North Las Vegas shooting(IG @ag3ree)
By The Associated Press and W.G. RAMIREZ
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:14 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — USC guard Aaliyah Gayles took another major step in her journey to return to the court 19 months after she was shot multiple times at a house party.

Gayles took the court in her hometown for team warmups Monday morning, hitting nine straight mid-range jumpers at one point. She also sang along with entertainer Datus Puryear, who was warming up to sing the national anthem while the 21st-ranked Trojans prepared to face No. 7 Ohio State.

When the lineups were announced, and the reserves made an aisle for the starters to run through, Gayles stood at the end to greet each one with a personalized handshake.

Though she didn’t play, the 2022 McDonald’s All-American sat near coach Lindsay Gottlieb and leaped from her seat when her teammates scored during the Trojans’ 83-74 victory over the Buckeyes.

“I know my time is coming, but I just went out there, just wanted to see how I felt just on warmups,” Gayles said through tears after the game. “I love being home playing, playing in front of them. And when I came out (for) warmups, I was like, ‘This is what I dreamed of, this is what I wanted.’”

Gayles, who starred at Spring Valley High in Las Vegas before committing to USC, was among several people who were injured when shots were fired at a house party in North Las Vegas in April 2022. She was shot several times and underwent multiple surgeries.

USC basketball player, Aaliyah Gayles, shares college life after unsolved North Las Vegas shooting

She was able to practice with her team this offseason. Gayles has her four years of eligibility remaining after being a medical redshirt last season.

“Prior to any of this game happening, her suiting up in a uniform is an incredibly important part of our team,” Gottlieb said, her voice cracking. “Coming out and warming up is important to acknowledge because it is not her endpoint, it is not her endpoint. She’s got a lot more. She’s just getting back into it. She’s gonna be on the floor before we know it. But I think it’s important to acknowledge that what happened here 18 months ago. It is her resilience, her faith, her belief that has gotten her here and she makes our team better every day.”

For her family and friends in attendance, Monday was a special moment.

“Watching her run out from the tunnel I felt chills up and down my body from excitement, happiness, and relief that Aaliyah is OK,” said Billy Hemberger, her high school coach. “I was thinking to myself that she could have been gone, but is a blessing that is still with us.

Las Vegas basketball star Aaliyah Gayles speaks out after shooting

“She could have never played the game again, but fought her way back on the court. Do not doubt this kid, ever. She is so strong-willed and surrounded by so much love, that makes her unstoppable. This is just awesome.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
A rendering of the exterior of Ole Red Las Vegas
Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue moves closer to opening
Ava, 2, is in the ICU after accidently shooting herself in the chest.
‘Nobody expects their 2-year-old to be shot,’ says family of toddler hospitalized after finding discarded gun
Yolanda Gallman, 64
CCSD police arrest teacher for child abuse

Latest News

Nevada judge rules on 'Schools Over Stadiums' referendum
Nevada judge rules on 'Schools Over Stadiums' referendum
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the...
Golden Knights to celebrate Stanley Cup win at White House
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks with the media following an NFL football...
Nevada high court postpones NFL appeal in Jon Gruden emails lawsuit until January
Local high school student surprised with tickets to Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Local high school student surprised with tickets to Super Bowl in Las Vegas