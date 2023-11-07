Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Tractor trailer crash in Death Valley releases bees, stinging first responders

A photo of the beehives scattered along the road after a crash in Death Valley
A photo of the beehives scattered along the road after a crash in Death Valley(National Park Service)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:11 AM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - A tractor trailer rolled over in Death Valley, releasing the bees it was carrying and stinging the first responders who were called to the crash.

The bees were being carried on CA-190 in Death Valley on Sunday.

The driver was traveling down a steep grade west of Towne Pass when they lost control just before 10:00 a.m., causing the truck to overturn several times and scattering its cargo of beehives.

Passersby were able to extract the driver from the truck but were stung by the now released bees in the process. The incident was responded to by the California Highway Patrol and the National Park Service.

The driver, a 35-year-old man from Las Vegas, suffered traumatic injuries from the rollover and bee stings. He was airlifted to Antelope Valley Hospital.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Ava, 2, is in the ICU after accidently shooting herself in the chest.
‘Nobody expects their 2-year-old to be shot,’ says family of toddler hospitalized after finding discarded gun
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
A rendering of the exterior of Ole Red Las Vegas
Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue moves closer to opening
Yolanda Gallman, 64
CCSD police arrest teacher for child abuse

Latest News

Junior and Senior prom are milestones for high school students.
Hundreds of prom dresses donated from around country for Lahaina students
A's rendering of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
Nevada judge tosses teachers union-backed petition to put A’s stadium funding on 2024 ballot
Donations poured in following the Maui wildfires
Donations from Las Vegas to Maui bringing hope to wildfire survivors
Las Vegas police investigate after body found near middle school campus
Las Vegas police investigate after body found near middle school campus
Las Vegas police are investigating after a body was located near the campus of a middle school...
Las Vegas police investigate after body found near middle school campus