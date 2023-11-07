Surprise Squad
Stiffer penalties for illegal fireworks and repeat offenders in the City of Las Vegas

How Las Vegas Fire and Rescue works to keep illegal fireworks off valley streets
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:32 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas is cracking down on nuisance illegal fireworks, enacting tougher penalties for repeat offenders.

Illegal fireworks are a constant problem across the Las Vegas Valley, causing noise, trash, or creating public safety risks from fires to injuries. They are also to blame for why pets become strays, and end up filling animal shelters.

Metro Police told city staff that repeat offenders are often to blame for setting off fireworks. The punishment needed to be tougher to discourage repeat offenses, city staff said.

The Las Vegas City Council passed one of the tougher fine schedules in the Valley: the first offense is $500, and the second and every subsequent offense is $1,000 each.

“Repeat offenders are a big problem here because there’s no accountability,” said Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, whose constituents pushed for tougher penalties. Seaman said its important for parents to keep illegal fireworks away from children—and for everyone to understand the broader consequences of using fireworks.

“llegal fireworks are not safe. We’ve seen people’s limbs being blown off. We’ve seen fires. We also see animals that get scared and run away and end up in shelters,” Seaman said.

The new penalties go into effect this week. Fire Inspectors identify and collect evidence of illegal fireworks. Metro officers will write citations.

