Station Casinos pushes back opening date of new resort in southwest Las Vegas

Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:06 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After announcing in August that Station Casinos would open its new resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley in late November, the company on Tuesday advised that it has pushed back the opening date.

In August, Station Casinos said it would open the doors on Durango Casino & Resort on Monday, Nov. 20. However, according to the company, the property’s opening has now been moved to December 5.

“We continue to prepare for the scheduled opening of our Durango Resort, which we have now moved to December 5, to ensure a first-class opening of the property,” Station Casinos said in a media alert Tuesday.

According to the company, employees at Durango Casino & Resort will be compensated for salaries and tips during that period, Nov. 20 through Dec. 5.

Additionally, Station Casinos said that hotel guests with reservations between Nov. 20 and Dec. 5 at Durango will be given priority booking for future dates at the property or will be offered to be rebooked at a sister Station property.

