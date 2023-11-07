Surprise Squad
Oakland Athletics attorneys get a legal win in fight against ballpark referendum effort

A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium(The Oakland A's)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Nevada district court judge sided with attorneys for lobbyists on behalf of the Oakland Athletics, calling the language filed for a petition on a state referendum on a ballpark bill “legally deficient,” yet stopped short of ordering a “stay” on the effort.

The ruling occurred in District Court in Carson City. The ruling barred signature collection on the petition.

“The issue is not whether I believe the state should be building schools rather than stadiums. I’m probably more passionate towards building schools than I am stadiums. The issue really is, whether the referendum petition complies with Nevada laws regarding the referendum process. In that regard, in the court’s standpoint, I believe it does not,” Judge James Russell said, stating that state law requires the measure’s full text.

A judge also called the description of the bill’s effect “is confusing... does not clearly state the effect of the measure.”

A judge did not grant the plaintiffs a “stay,” but informed the plaintiffs that they could take up the issue with the Nevada Supreme Court.

“I’m not inclined to issue a stay. I don’t think it’s appropriate,” he said. That allows you to go to the Supreme Court to ask for a stay,” Judge Russell said.

Legal representatives for the Athletics filed a legal complaint to invalidate any signatures collected by the PAC “Schools Over Stadiums.” The complaint argued that the filed referendum language did not include the full text of the bill, referencing seven of 46 sections of Senate Bill 1.

Alexander Marks of Schools Over Stadiums tells FOX5 the PAC disagrees with the judge’s decision, as it would be challenging to include the entire bill within text limit requirements. The group hopes to put $380 million in public financing and funding to a statewide vote in a referendum in November 2024. The group had not started the process of collecting signatures, due to the legal complaint.

Schools Over Stadiums issued a statement on X that the group could seek to refile the petition, or appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

