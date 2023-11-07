Maui man turns donation distribution center into dignified shopping experience for fire survivors

LAHAINA, HI (FOX5) - Dozens of community-led supply hubs sprouted around Maui in the days after the wildfires.

Since thousands were displaced, many had to move out of West Maui to other parts of the island. There are also survivors who do not want to return to the area due to trauma. That’s why Kalani Auhoon said it’s important the supply hubs meet people where they are.

“You don’t have a choice but to feel a responsibility to come and gather and help and just find the strength in each other to come and help in something that is of need, especially in this situation. It’s a calling. And for myself, that’s why I do this,” said Auhoon.

Immediately after the fires, Auhoon started volunteering at one of the large official shelter and donation sites set up at a high school on Maui. Volunteers like Auhoon quickly became frustrated with red tape preventing some community-led help.

He decided to go straight to the County of Maui to ask for permission to start his own resource center. Maui County granted him permission and designated land for him to do so.

The space consisted of an outdoor tent that grew with supplies. Without an indoor space, options were limited to make sure the supplies were protected. Auhoon also wanted to make sure he was available anytime for anyone in need.

“In the beginning, I spent eight weeks and camped out at the Resource Center, I didn’t go home, I’ve stayed available,” he said.

The eight-week period ended in mid-October when an old retail space was donated to store the supplies. This allowed for a dignified shopping experience for survivors and their families.

Auhoon said it’s important to stay a step ahead of what people need. As people look for long-term housing, they need household goods to make a space feel like home.

“A lot of these people don’t know what they need. We kind of just foresee what the changes are,” he said. “So we try to stay ahead of that curve and guess what they’re going to need next like rice cookers, toasters, pots and pans and basic stuff like that,” he added.

Auhoon and his team run the resource center under the organization CoconutLine.Org. Volunteers have signed up from all over the country, as far away as Canada.

He hopes to turn the organization into a full nonprofit. He said the resource center will stay open as long as the need is there.

