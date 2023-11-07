Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials

By Peter Zampa and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:54 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., but reports show less than 20% of diagnosed adults participate in cancer clinical trials. This week, on “Listening to America” Peter Zampa speaks with a cancer patient who nearly lost everything in search of life-saving care. Plus, he speaks to the founder of the Lazarex Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit working to boost cancer clinical trial diversity and enrollment.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
A rendering of the exterior of Ole Red Las Vegas
Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue moves closer to opening
Ava, 2, is in the ICU after accidently shooting herself in the chest.
‘Nobody expects their 2-year-old to be shot,’ says family of toddler hospitalized after finding discarded gun
Yolanda Gallman, 64
CCSD police arrest teacher for child abuse