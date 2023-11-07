Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas teen to be charged as adult in shooting that injured toddler at preschool

Tshaun Rucker, 16, is being charged as an adult with attempted murder
Tshaun Rucker, 16, is being charged as an adult with attempted murder(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A teen who reportedly shot an RTC bus passenger and dropped his gun at a preschool is going to be charged as an adult with attempted murder and several other felony counts.

Tshaun Rucker, 16, appeared in Clark County Justice Court on November 7 and was charged with attempted murder, two counts of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, child abuse or neglect with significant bodily harm, disregard of the safety of a person, discharging a gun into an occupied structure, and two misdemeanor firearms charges.

Latest shooting on Las Vegas RTC bus sparks safety concerns

According to a police report, the suspect shot another passenger during an argument on an RTC bus on November 3. While running away, he dropped his gun on a playground preschool. Moments later, a toddler shot herself with the gun, suffering critical injuries.

Bail for Rucker was set at $100,000. He was also ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device and to have no weapons in his possession.

On November 7, a spokesperson from the Clark County District Attorney’s office confirmed that the suspect has been charged as an adult. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on November 22.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Ava, 2, is in the ICU after accidently shooting herself in the chest.
‘Nobody expects their 2-year-old to be shot,’ says family of toddler hospitalized after finding discarded gun
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
A rendering of the exterior of Ole Red Las Vegas
Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue moves closer to opening
Yolanda Gallman, 64
CCSD police arrest teacher for child abuse

Latest News

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash in southeast valley
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Station Casinos pushes back opening date of new resort in southwest Las Vegas
A plane takes off from the airport in Las Vegas in this AP file photo. (AP Photo/John Locher,...
Officials suggest heading to airport 4 hours before flight during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
Junior and Senior prom are milestones for high school students.
Hundreds of prom dresses donated from around country for Lahaina students