Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the southeast valley on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the time of call for the crash was 1:08 p.m. The incident involved a tow truck and a sedan, according to police.

One person was transported to Sunrise Hospital where they were pronounced deceased, authorities said.

Southbound lanes of Lamb were closed from Wyoming while authorities investigated.

