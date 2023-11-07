Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash in southeast valley

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:26 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the southeast valley on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the time of call for the crash was 1:08 p.m. The incident involved a tow truck and a sedan, according to police.

One person was transported to Sunrise Hospital where they were pronounced deceased, authorities said.

Southbound lanes of Lamb were closed from Wyoming while authorities investigated.

